Nov 27 (Reuters) - COHORT PLC:

* ACQUIRED FURTHER 23.09% OF SHARE CAPITAL OF EMPRESA DE INVESTIGAÇÃO E DESENVOLVIMENTO DE ELECTRÓNICA, S.A., FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF EUR 3,974,000​

* ‍REMAINS ON COURSE TO MEET BOARD‘S EXPECTATIONS FOR YEAR ENDING 30 APRIL 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)