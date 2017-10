Oct 25 (Reuters) - COIMA RES SPA SIIQ:

* ACCEPTS BINDING OFFER TO SELL PORTFOLIO OF 21 DEUTSCHE BANK BRANCHES FOR EUR 37.8 MLN‍​

* TRANSACTION COMPLETES NON-CORE DISPOSAL PROGRAM TWO YEARS IN ADVANCE‍​

* IS REVIEWING POTENTIAL MILAN OFFICE ACQUISITIONS AS CAPITAL-REDEPLOYMENT CANDIDATES