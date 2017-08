July 27 (Reuters) - COIMA RES SPA SIIQ:

* PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD AT JUNE 30 OF EUR 14.7 MILLION

* NET ASSET VALUE (NAV) AT JUNE 30 OF EUR 10.34 PER SHARE

* REVENUE AT JUNE 30 OF EUR 17.7 MILLION

* PROFIT FOR THE GROUP AT JUNE 30 OF EUR 14.1 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)