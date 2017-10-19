BRIEF-Colabor group reports results for the third quarter of 2017

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Colabor Group Inc
* Colabor Group reports results for the third quarter of 2017
* Colabor Group - claude Gariépy, President & CEO of Colabor, informed corporation’s Board of his intent to retire from position on March 2, 2018
* Colabor - consolidated sales were $319.3 million for 84-day period ended September 9, 2017, down 5.8% from 84-day period ended September 3, 2016
* Colabor - Board now starting process to identify & select successor for Gariépy; hired a executive recruitment firm to facilitate & accelerate search
* Colabor Group Inc qtrly loss per share $0.18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: