BRIEF-Colas FY Consolidated Revenue Up at 11.71‍​ Billion Euros

Feb 22 (Reuters) - COLAS SA:

* FY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 11.71‍​ BILLION VERSUS EUR 11.0 BILLION YEAR AGO

* FY CURRENT OPERATING INCOME: €362 M (-€24 M)

* FY OPERATING INCOME EUR ‍​357 MILLION VERSUS EUR 324 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE GROUP: €328 M (-€27 M)

* DIVIDEND PROPOSED: €8.20 PER SHARE

* SEES , REVENUE IN 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER THAN IN 2017,‍​

* EXPECTS 2018 CURRENT OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE‍​ Source text : bit.ly/2EKA60i Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)