BRIEF-Colas Rail Wins Three Rail Network Renewal And Maintenance Contracts

Jan 15 (Reuters) - COLAS SA:

* COLAS RAIL WINS THREE RAIL NETWORK RENEWAL AND MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS IN FRANCE AND THE UNITED KINGDOM

* TOTAL OF APPROXIMATELY €300 MILLION IN A CONSORTIUM WITH TSO (A SUBSIDIARY OF NGE)‍​

* COLAS RAIL LTD, BRITISH SUBSIDIARY OF COLAS RAIL, AWARDED A 7-YEAR TRACK MAINTENANCE CONTRACT BY NETWORK RAIL WORTH £225 MILLION

* 2 MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS FOR FRENCH RAIL NETWORK AWARDED BY SNCF RÉSEAU, FOR TOTAL OF ABOUT €300 MILLION IN CONSORTIUM WITH TSO