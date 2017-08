BRIEF-Colas secures two contracts for tramway in Bordeaux

July 10 (Reuters) - Colas SA:

* COLAS RAIL AND COLAS SUD‐OUEST SECURE TWO CONTRACTS FOR THE EXTENSION OF LINE D ON THE BORDEAUX TRAMWAY

* FIRST CONTRACT WAS SIGNED BY COLAS RAIL (PROJECT LEADER) IN CONSORTIUM WITH ALSTOM, COLAS SUD‐OUEST AND FAYAT TP

* FIRST CONTRACT TOTAL VALUE OF EUR 34 MILLION, OF WHICH TWO COLAS COMPANIES WILL HAVE EUR 21 MILLION SHARE (COLAS RAIL: 15 MILLION; COLAS SUD‐OUEST: 6 MILLION)

* SECOND CONTRACT WAS WON BY COLAS SUD‐OUEST, AND INVOLVES FILL, DRAINAGE AND SURFACE WORK FOR CONTRACT VALUE OF EUR 19 MILLION Source text: bit.ly/2uIQWEh Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)