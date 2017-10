BRIEF-Colcom Holdings full-year pretax profit falls 9 pct

Sept 28 (Reuters) - COLCOM HOLDINGS LTD:

* REVENUE FOR THE YEAR ENDED JUNE 30 AT $65.95 MILLION, UP 10 PERCENT ON AN YEAR AGO‍​

* PRETAX PROFIT FOR THE YEAR ENDED JUNE 30 AT $6.54 MILLION, DOWN 9 PERCENT ON A YEAR AGO

* DIVIDENDS PER SHARE AT 0.99 CENTS

* FINAL DIVIDEND OF 0.43 US CENTS PER SHARE

* INTENDS TO INCREASE PIG PRODUCTION CAPACITY THROUGH THE REDEVELOPMENT OF AN ADDITIONAL PIGGERY

* SEES LOCAL MAIZE HARVEST ADEQUATE TO SERVICE REQUIREMENTS AT PRICES MORE FAVOURABLE THAN OVER PAST 2 YEARS, REDUCING CO'S FOREIGN CURRENCY NEEDS