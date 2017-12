Dec 18 (Reuters) - Colgate-Palmolive Co:

* COLGATE ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF PCA SKIN AND ELTAMD SKIN CARE BRANDS

* COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO - TERMS OF DEALS HAVE NOT BEEN DISCLOSED

* COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO - ‍TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO HAVE NO IMPACT ON EARNINGS IN 2018.​

* COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO SAYS PLANS TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE PCA SKIN AND ELTAMD SKIN CARE INDEPENDENTLY AFTER CLOSING