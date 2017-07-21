FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
15 days ago
BRIEF-Colgate announces Q2 results
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 21, 2017 / 11:22 AM / 15 days ago

BRIEF-Colgate announces Q2 results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Colgate-Palmolive Co

* Colgate announces 2nd quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.59

* Q2 sales $3.826 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.9 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Colgate-Palmolive Co - ‍Latin America net sales increased 7.0 pct in Q2 2017​

* Colgate-Palmolive Co- ‍North America net sales decreased 3.5 pct in Q2 2017​

* Says ‍excluding charges, diluted earnings per share in Q2 2017 was $0.72​

* Colgate-Palmolive-Qtrly ‍organic sales (net sales excluding impact of foreign exchange, acquisitions and divestments) were even with year ago period​

* Colgate-Palmolive Co- ‍we are now planning for low-single-digit organic sales growth for 2017​

* Says "the second quarter was another challenging one​"

* Colgate-Palmolive Co - ‍in Q2, identified additional opportunities under co's restructuring program​

* Colgate-Palmolive Co- ‍continue to expect a low-single-digit net sales increase for 2017​

* Says ‍"as we look ahead, uncertainty in global markets and slowing category growth worldwide remain challenging"​

* Colgate-Palmolive Co - ‍additional restructuring opportunities identified in Q2 take co to upper end of previously disclosed cost and savings ranges​

* Colgate-Palmolive Co- ‍on a GAAP basis, based on current spot rates, we are planning for a year of gross margin expansion for 2017​

* Colgate-Palmolive Co- ‍on a GAAP basis now expect a mid-single-digit earnings per share percentage decline on a dollar basis for 2017​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.93, revenue view $15.56 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.