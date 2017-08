July 21 (Reuters) - Colgate-Palmolive Co:

* Pretax charges from 2012 restructuring program now expected to be $1,500 million - $1,585 million versus prior estimate of $1,405 million - $1,585 million

* Anticipated pretax charges for 2017 now expected to approximate $275 million - $360 million ($210 million to $260 million aftertax) - SEC filing Source text - (bit.ly/2vIhFR8) Further company coverage: