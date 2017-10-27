FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Colgate reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.68
Sections
Featured
Place your bets for the Brexit rate hike
Look Ahead
Place your bets for the Brexit rate hike
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Spain sacks Catalan police chief
Spain sacks Catalan police chief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
October 27, 2017 / 11:48 AM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-Colgate reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.68

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Colgate-palmolive Co

* Colgate announces 3rd quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.68

* Q3 sales $3.974 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.94 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share $0.73 excluding items

* Colgate- Palmolive co qtrly ‍ organic sales (net sales excluding impact of foreign exchange, acquisitions and divestments) increased 1.5%​

* Colgate-Palmolive co - ‍net income in Q3 2017 included $39 million ($0.05 per diluted share) of aftertax charges​

* Colgate-Palmolive - ‍Q3 included $39 million aftertax charges resulting from company’s global growth and efficiency program​

* Colgate-Palmolive co - ‍North America net sales decreased 0.5% in Q3 2017​

* Colgate-Palmolive co - ‍ on Oct 26, board approved an expansion of global growth and efficiency program, extension of program through December 31, 2019​

* Colgate-Palmolive co - ‍latin America net sales increased 6.5% in Q3 2017​

* Colgate-Palmolive co - ‍aftertax charges for 2017 are now estimated to be $250 million to $280 million​

* Colgate-Palmolive - sees cumulative aftertax charges related to global growth, efficiency program, once projects implemented of $1,280 million - $1,380 million​

* Colgate-Palmolive - ‍cumulative aftertax savings projected to increase to $500 million to $575 million annually, once all projects are implemented​

* Colgate-Palmolive-Based on current spot rates,continue to expect low-single-digit net sales increase and low-single-digit organic sales growth for 2017​

* Colgate-Palmolive - ‍continue to plan for a year of gross margin expansion and still expect mid-single-digit EPS percentage decline​

* Colgate-Palmolive - ‍excluding charges from global growth and efficiency program, 2016 items, continue to plan for a year of low-single-digit EPS growth​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.