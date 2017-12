Dec 14 (Reuters) - Collagen Solutions Plc:

* APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* APPOINTMENT OF HILARY SPENCE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AS FROM 3 JANUARY 2018

* HILARY WILL ALSO JOIN BOARD FROM 3 JANUARY 2018

* HILARY TAKES OVER FROM GILL BLACK WHO HAS DECIDED TO STEP DOWN AS CFO AND FROM BOARD FOR FAMILY REASONS