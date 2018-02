BRIEF-Collegium Filed Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Teva Pharma USA

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc:

* COLLEGIUM PHARMA SAYS FILED PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT IN U.S. DISTRICT COURT FOR DISTRICT OF DELAWARE AGAINST TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS USA INC

* COLLEGIUM PHARMA SAYS LAWSUIT WAS FILED IN RESPONSE TO A PARAGRAPH IV CERTIFICATION CO RECEIVED FROM TEVA - SEC FILING

* COLLEGIUM PHARMA SAYS CERTIFICATION STATED TEVA SUBMITTED ANDA TO U.S. FDA FOR GENERIC VERSION OF XTAMPZA ER (OXYCODONE) EXTENDED-RELEASE CAPSULES Source: (bit.ly/2EVJmhH) Further company coverage: