Feb 26 (Reuters) - Inmobiliaria Colonial SOCIMI SA:

* FY RECURRING EBITDA 229 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 220 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* EPRA NAV 8.60 EUROS PER SHARE AT END-DEC., UP 19 PERCENT YOY

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF 0.18 EUR/SHR