BRIEF-Colonial Places 10.92 pct Of Shares In Accelerated Bookbuilding To Finance Bid For Axiare

Nov 28 (Reuters) - INMOBILIARIA COLONIAL SOCIMI SA:

* TO RUN SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE FOR NOMINAL VALUE OF UP TO 107.1 MILLION EUROS, REPRESENTING UP TO 10.92 PERCENT OF CURRENT SHARE CAPITAL ‍​

* CAPITAL INCREASE TO BE CARRIED OUT THROUGH A PRIVATE PLACEMENT BY MEANS OF AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD OFFERING PROCESS

* CAPITAL INCREASE TO ENSURE AND OPTIMIZE FINANCING OF TENDER OFFER OVER SHARES OF AXIARE PATRIMONIO

* SHAREHOLDERS WITH STATUS OF QUALIFIED INVESTORS COMMIT TO SUBSCRIBE SHARES FOR OVER 300 MILLION EUROS, AT 7.89 EUROS PER SHARE

