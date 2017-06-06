FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Colony Starwood Homes announces upsize and pricing of public offering of shares
June 6, 2017 / 10:12 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Colony Starwood Homes announces upsize and pricing of public offering of shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Colony Starwood Homes-

* Colony Starwood Homes announces upsize and pricing of public offering of common shares

* Colony Starwood Homes - pricing of an underwritten public offering of 23 million of its common shares, consisting of 11.6 million common shares offered by co

* Colony Starwood Homes- intends to use net proceeds from offering to fund a portion of its previously-announced pending acquisition of a portfolio

* The underwritten public offering is for gross proceeds of approximately $406.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

