Feb 1 (Reuters) - COLOPLAST:

* REG-ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 02/2018 - Q1 INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT, 2017/18

* Q1 REPORTED REVENUE IN DKK WAS UP BY 5% TO DKK 3,955M

* ‍CONTINUES TO EXPECT 2017/18 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH OF 7% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES​

* Q1 EBIT DKK 1.21 BILLION (REUTERS POLL DKK 1.25 BILLION)

* Q1 REVENUE DKK 3.96‍​ BILLION (REUTERS POLL DKK 3.98 BILLION)

* Q1 PRETAX PROFIT DKK 1.22 BILLION (REUTERS POLL DKK 1.25 BILLION) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)