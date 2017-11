BRIEF-Coloplast sees 2017/2018 revenue growth at lower end of long-term outlook

Nov 2 (Reuters) - COLOPLAST

* Q4 REVENUE DKK 3.98‍​ BILLION (REUTERS POLL DKK 4.02 BILLION)

* Q4 PRETAX PROFIT DKK ‍​1.33 BILLION (REUTERS POLL DKK 1.34 BILLION)

* ‍EXPECT ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH OF C7% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES

* Q4 EBIT DKK ‍​1.32 BILLION (REUTERS POLL DKK 1.32 BILLION)

* ‍EXPECTS IN 2017/2018 AN EBIT MARGIN OF 31-32% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES​

* ‍IN 2017/2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT DKK 700M AND EFFECTIVE TAX RATE IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 23%​

* ‍RECOMMENDS TO APPROVE A YEAR-END DIVIDEND OF DKK 10.5 PER SHARE.​

* ‍INTENDS TO PURSUE INORGANIC GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES TO FURTHER STRENGTHEN ITS SERVICE OFFERING TO CONSUMER​

* COLOPLAST - LONG-TERM ‍ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH GUIDANCE IS MAINTAINED AT 7-9% P.A. WHERE AMBITION IS TO REACH UPPER END OF INTERVAL​

* COLOPLAST - LONG-TERM, ‍EBIT MARGIN GUIDANCE REVISED FROM 50-100BP IMPROVEMENT P.A., TO EBIT MARGIN OF >30% AT CONSTANT CURRENCIES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)