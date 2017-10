BRIEF-Colorado announces strategic investment by Goldcorp

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Colorado Resources Ltd

* Colorado announces strategic investment by Goldcorp and agreement to acquire remainder of KSP project

* Colorado Resources Ltd - will complete non-flow through and flow-through non-brokered private placements

* Colorado Resources Ltd - non-brokered private placements that will include up to 10 mln units at an issue price of $0.26 per unit

* Colorado Resources Ltd - non-brokered private placements also includes 12.72 million flow-through units at an issue price of $0.365 per FT unit