Jan 31 (Reuters) - Coltene Holding AG:

* INCREASED ITS NET SALES BY 4.6% TO CHF 168.0 MILLION IN FISCAL YEAR 2017 (2016: CHF 160.7 MILLION)

* EXPECTS ITS EBIT AND NET PROFIT TO INCREASE AT A SLIGHTLY FASTER RATE THAN REPORTED SALES GROWTH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)