Feb 6 (Reuters) - Columbia Financial Inc

* COLUMBIA FINANCIAL INC FILES PROSPECTUS RELATED TO OFFERING UP TO 43.3 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK FOR SALE ON A BEST EFFORTS BASIS - SEC FILING​

* COLUMBIA FINANCIAL INC SAYS CO MUST SELL A MINIMUM OF 32 MILLION SHARES IN ORDER TO COMPLETE THE OFFERING

* COLUMBIA FINANCIAL INC SAYS CO MAY SELL UP TO 49.8 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK BECAUSE OF DEMAND FOR SHARES OR CHANGES IN MARKET CONDITIONS