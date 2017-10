Oct 26 (Reuters) - Columbia Property Trust Inc

* Columbia Property Trust Inc - qtrly normalized FFO per diluted share $0.28 and qtrly adjusted FFO of $17 mln‍​

* Columbia Property Trust-sees FY2017 net income to range of $1.52 to $1.55 per diluted share,FY2017 NFFO to range of $1.11 to $1.14 per diluted share​ Source text : (bit.ly/2liz0Qd) Further company coverage: