BRIEF-Columbia Sportswear Co posts Q3 earnings per share $1.25
#Consumer Products & Retail News
October 26, 2017 / 8:22 PM / in 18 hours

BRIEF-Columbia Sportswear Co posts Q3 earnings per share $1.25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Columbia Sportswear Co

* Columbia Sportswear Company reports third quarter and year-to-date financial results; updates full year 2017 financial outlook

* Q3 earnings per share $1.25

* Q3 sales $747.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $736.6 million

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $2.60 to $2.70 including items

* Sees FY 2017 sales up about 3 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Columbia Sportswear Co - ‍board of directors approved a 6 percent increase in company’s regular quarterly dividend to $0.19 per share​

* Columbia Sportswear Co - ‍reiterate full year 2017 financial outlook​

* Columbia Sportswear Co - sees FY 2017 operating margin of up to approximately 10.3 percent​

* Columbia Sportswear - ‍consolidated inventories of $558.6 million at September 30, 2017 were 5 percent lower than $588.0 million balance at september 30, 2016​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.79, revenue view $2.44 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Columbia Sportswear Co - “‍optimistic that we will continue to generate global growth, including a return to growth in our U.S. wholesale business in first half of 2018”​

* Columbia Sportswear Co - ‍reiterate full year 2017 financial outlook, which now incorporates anticipated costs of project connect​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

