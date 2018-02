BRIEF-Columbia Sportswear Co Reports Q4 Loss Per Share $0.10

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Columbia Sportswear Co:

* MPANY REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER, FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.31

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.10

* Q4 SALES ROSE 8 PERCENT TO $776 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.17 TO $3.27

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.88 TO $2.98

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 5.5 TO 7.5 PERCENT

* COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR - Q4 NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES EXCLUDE TCJA RELATED INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $95.6 MILLION, OR $1.36/DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

* COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR - CONSOLIDATED INVENTORIES DECREASED 6 PERCENT TO $457.9 MILLION AT DEC 31, 2017 VERSUS $488.0 MILLION AT DEC 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: