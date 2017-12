BRIEF-Columbus Makes Offer To Buy 100 Pct Shares In iStone

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Columbus A/S:

* COLUMBUS MAKES OFFER TO BUY 100% OF THE SHARES IN ISTONE

* ‍WITH ACQUISITION OF ISTONE COLUMBUS ENTERS SWEDISH MARKET​

* OFFER IS CONDITIONAL ON CONFIRMATION OF A FEW PARTNERSHIP CONDITIONS BEFORE CLOSING WHICH IS PLANNED FOR 2 JANUARY 2018

* ‍AGREED ACQUISITION PRICE FOR FIRST 51% OF SHARES IS SEK 230M ENTERPRISE VALUE​

* ‍FINAL ACQUISITION PRICE IS DEPENDENT ON FINAL RESULT FOR 2017​

* ‍NO DIVIDEND WILL BE PAID IN ISTONE UNTIL COLUMBUS OWNS MORE THAN 90% OF SHARES​

* ‍INITIAL ACQUISITION PRICE IS EXPECTED TO BE FINANCED WITH A BANK LOAN​