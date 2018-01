Jan 9 (Reuters) - Columbus Mckinnon Corp:

* COLUMBUS MCKINNON - EXPECTS TO PAY DOWN APPROXIMATELY $55 MILLION TO $60 MILLION OF DEBT IN FY 2018

* COLUMBUS MCKINNON - EXPECTS TO PAY DOWN ABOUT $55 MILLION TO $65 MILLION OF DEBT IN FY 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: