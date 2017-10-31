FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Columbus McKinnon - Q2 earnings per diluted share $0.54
Sections
Featured
Labour look to force government into publishing Brexit dossiers
The road to Brexit
Labour look to force government into publishing Brexit dossiers
Sony revives pet AI project with updated robot dog
Technology
Sony revives pet AI project with updated robot dog
Flame ignites Pyeongchang's story of fire and ice
Sport
Flame ignites Pyeongchang's story of fire and ice
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 31, 2017 / 10:51 AM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-Columbus McKinnon - Q2 earnings per diluted share $0.54

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Columbus McKinnon Corp

* Columbus McKinnon reports $0.54 earnings per diluted share for second quarter fiscal year 2018

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.51

* Q2 earnings per share $0.54

* Q2 sales $212.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $202.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Columbus McKinnon Corp - ‍backlog was $162.7 million as of September 30, 2017, a decrease of $10.6 million compared with June 30, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.