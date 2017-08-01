BRIEF-Columbus McKinnon reports Q1 earnings per share $0.51

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Columbus Mckinnon Corp

* Columbus Mckinnon reports $0.51 earnings per diluted share on 37% sales growth for first quarter fiscal year 2018

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.55

* Q1 earnings per share $0.51

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Columbus Mckinnon Corp - backlog increased 12.2% to $173.3 million as of June 30, 2017 compared with march 31, 2017

* Columbus Mckinnon Corp - "anticipate that sales in fiscal q2 will be comparable with quarter just completed"

* Columbus Mckinnon Corp - expects capital expenditures in fiscal 2018 to be approximately $20 million.

* Columbus Mckinnon Corp qtrly revenue $203.7 million versus $149.0 million

* Q1 revenue view $190.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $629.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S