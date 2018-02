Feb 6 (Reuters) - Columbus Mckinnon Corp:

* COLUMBUS MCKINNON REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q3 SALES $208.7 MILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.02

* EXPECTS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR FISCAL 2018 TO BE APPROXIMATELY $15 MILLION.

* BACKLOG WAS $152.3 MILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, A DECREASE OF $10.4 MILLION COMPARED WITH SEPTEMBER 30, 2017

* EXPECT Q4 SALES TO BE COMPARABLE WITH Q3 LEVELS

* SALES FOR QUARTER WERE UP 36.9 PCT TO $208.7 MILLION