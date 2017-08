July 11 (Reuters) - Com Hem Holding AB

* Q2 revenue increased by 38.1 pct to SEK 1,794 mln

* Q2 underlying EBITDA SEK 730 mln (607)

* Reuters poll: Com Hem Q2 adjusted EBITDA was seen at SEK 713 million

* Says expects capex to be in the range of SEK 1.0-1.1bn annually including Boxer 2017, and expects to incur some SEK 50 mln in capex for integration of Boxer and up to SEK 50 mln for new build trials