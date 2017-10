Oct 24 (Reuters) - COMARCH SA:

* RECEIVES AS LEADER OF CONSORTIUM A DEBT NOTE FROM TAURON DYSTRYBUCJA TO JOINTLY PAY 30.2 MILLION ZLOTYS‍​

* CONSORTIUM CONSISTS OF THE CO, APATOR RECTOR, TUKAJ MAPPING CENTRAL EUROPE AND EUROSYSTEM‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)