Nov 14 (Reuters) - Comcast Corp:

* Comcast and Sony partner to bring xfinity TV partner app to sony smart TVs

* Comcast - co, Sony announced xfinity TV customers will soon be able to access cable service via xfinity TV partner app on Sony’s android TVs​

* Comcast Corp - ‍expects to launch xfinity TV partner app on Sony android TVs in 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: