July 7 (Reuters) - COMET HOLDING AG:

* SUBSTANTIALLY BOOSTED ITS SALES IN FIRST SIX MONTHS OF 2017, TO ABOUT CHF 214 MILLION, THANKS MAINLY TO STRONG SEMICONDUCTOR BUSINESS

* DRIVEN BY SALES GROWTH AND IMPROVED COST STRUCTURES, H1 NET INCOME ROSE SIGNIFICANTLY FROM SAME PERIOD ONE YEAR EARLIER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)