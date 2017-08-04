FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cominar updates its unsecured debenture refinancing plan
#Bonds News
August 4, 2017 / 7:07 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Cominar updates its unsecured debenture refinancing plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Cominar Reit

* Cominar updates its unsecured debenture refinancing plan

* Cominar reit - ‍downward changes to credit rating will have negative impact on co’s ability to finance in unsecured debt marketplace

* Cominar reit - terms and conditions of outstanding debentures remain unaffected by rating change

* Cominar reit - dbrs said it had downgraded rating of reit’s senior unsecured debentures to bb with a stable trend from bbb (low) with a negative trend​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

