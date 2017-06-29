FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 29, 2017 / 12:40 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Commerce Union Bancshares declares $0.12 cash dividend for first two quarters of 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Commerce Union Bancshares Inc

* Commerce union bancshares inc - approved a 9.1% increase in cash dividend to $0.06 per share to be paid on a quarterly basis.

* Commerce union bancshares inc - devan d. Ard will succeed deberry as chairman and ceo of commerce union bancshares

* Commerce union bancshares inc - deberry will continue as a board member of commerce union bancshares following his retirement as chairman and ceo

* Commerce union bancshares inc - initial dividend payment of $0.12 per share represents dividend for first two quarters of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

