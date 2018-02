Jan 31 (Reuters) - Commercial International Bank Egypt Sae :

* COMMERCIAL INTERNATIONAL BANK EGYPT SAE - Q4 CONSOL NET PROFIT EGP 1.87 BILLION VERSUS EGP 1.55 BILLION YEAR AGO

* COMMERCIAL INTERNATIONAL BANK EGYPT SAE - Q4 CONSOL NET INTEREST INCOME EGP 3.20 BILLION VERSUS EGP 2.95 BILLION YEAR AGO

* COMMERCIAL INTERNATIONAL BANK EGYPT SAE - AS AT END-DEC 2017, CAPITAL ADEQUACY RATIO STANDS AT 19.3 PERCENT VERSUS 14 PERCENT YEAR AGO Further company coverage: