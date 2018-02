Feb 23 (Reuters) - Commercial Metals Co:

* COMMERCIAL METALS SAYS ON FEB 21, CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO JOINDER AGREEMENT & FIFTH AMENDMENT TO FOURTH AMENDED, RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* COMMERCIAL METALS - AMENDMENT AMENDS CREDIT AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE FOR COTERMINOUS DELAYED DRAW TERM LOAN FACILITY IN MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF UP TO $200 MILLION