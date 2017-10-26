BRIEF-Commercial Metals Company Q4 loss per share $0.28 from continuing operations

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Commercial Metals Co:

* Commercial metals company reports fourth quarter and full year earnings

* Q4 loss per share $0.28 from continuing operations

* Q4 sales $1.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.21 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Commercial metals co - “‍our outlook for demand from U.S. Non-Residential construction market remains quite positive​”

* Commercial metals - ‍u.s. Non-Residential construction market conditions remain “very challenging” due to raw material price changes, rising input costs​

* Commercial metals Co - ‍"metal margins remain under pressure due to ongoing influx of dumped and subsidized imports​"