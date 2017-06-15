FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Commercial Metals says costs associated with sale of CMC Cometals to be about $10 mln
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 15, 2017 / 8:38 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Commercial Metals says costs associated with sale of CMC Cometals to be about $10 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Commercial Metals Co

* Commercial metals co says estimates costs associated with sale of cmc cometals are expected to be approximately $10.0 million - sec filing

* Commercial metals co says costs associated with selling or exiting cmc cometals steel, cmc australia, cmc asia are not currently reasonably estimable

* Commercial metals-cmc cometals,cmc cometals steel,cmc australia,cmc asia to be presented as discontinued operations when they meet held for sale criteria/abandoned Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2t7sL1p) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.