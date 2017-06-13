FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Commercial Metals to sell CMC Cometals division
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
New 'Doctor Who' star hopes fans don't fear a female time lord
Entertainment
New 'Doctor Who' star hopes fans don't fear a female time lord
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 13, 2017 / 12:30 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Commercial Metals to sell CMC Cometals division

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Commercial Metals Co-

* Commercial Metals Company to exit international marketing and distribution segment and signs definitive agreement to sell cmc cometals division

* Commercial Metals Co - plans to pursue a sale of its cmc cometals steel division located in irving, texas, which markets steel products​

* Says cometals team will continue to operate from its current locations in U.S., China, Benelux and Russia

* Commercial Metals Co - ‍plans to pursue a restructuring and sale of remaining trading operations located in asia and australia​

* Commercial Metals-‍cmc cometals international sarl to sell its raw materials trading division, cmc cometals, to affiliates of carlyle group​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.