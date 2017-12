Dec 28 (Reuters) - Committee Of Aegean Marine Shareholders:

* COMMITTEE OF AEGEAN MARINE SHAREHOLDERS SAYS BELIEVE AEGEAN MARINE SHARES ARE “UNDERVALUED” - SEC FILING

* COMMITTEE OF AEGEAN MARINE SHAREHOLDERS REPORTS 11.7 PERCENT STAKE IN AEGEAN MARINE PETROLEUM AS OF DEC. 20 - SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2E5dIuF)