BRIEF-Commonwealth Bank of Australia announces reclassification of statistical household lending data​
September 29, 2017 / 2:23 AM / 20 days ago

BRIEF-Commonwealth Bank of Australia announces reclassification of statistical household lending data​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank Of Australia

* ‍following clarification of loan purpose reporting guidelines, certain data have been reclassified ​

* reclassification relates to mortgage-secured household lending data for periods between oct 2015 and july 2017

* reclassification has minimal impact on cba’s reported volumes relative to apra’s industry benchmark for investor mortgage growth

* impacts of reclassification include restatement of loans to households: housing: owner-occupied from $278.4bn to $273.9bn​

* impacts of reclassification include restatement of loans to households: housing: investment from $138.2bn to $134.8bn Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

