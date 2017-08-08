BRIEF-Commonwealth Bank Of Australia comments on allegations made by Australian Transaction Reports And Analysis Centre​

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank Of Australia-
* Board considered allegations in statement of claim served last week on bank by Australian Transaction Reports And Analysis Centre
* Acknowledges significance of allegations, recognises high degree of public interest in this matter
* Takes its legal and regulatory obligations very seriously, including its role in working with austrac to fight crime
* Also acknowledges that the issue impacts reputation not only of bank but of industry more broadly
* Established sub-committee of 4 directors to oversee response to AUSTRAC’s statement of claim
* Established sub-committee of 4 directors to oversee response to AUSTRAC's statement of claim

* Notes that it has no reason to believe allegations arose from deliberate or unethical behaviour or any commercial motive