FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Commonwealth Bank Of Australia divests Australian and New Zealand life insurance businesses
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 20, 2017 / 10:31 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Commonwealth Bank Of Australia divests Australian and New Zealand life insurance businesses

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank Of Australia

* Divests Australian and New Zealand life insurance businesses

* Announces sale of its life insurance businesses in Australia and New Zealand to Aia Group Ltd​

* Deal for $3.8 billion

* Sale agreement also includes a 20-year partnership with AIA for provision of life insurance products to customers in Australia and New Zealand

* Transaction is expected to release about $3 billion of common equity tier 1 capital

* Under terms of partnership, co will continue to earn income on distribution of life & health insurance products

* A pre-completion dividend is also expected to be received by commonwealth bank

* Transaction is expected to result in a pro forma uplift to group’s fy17 cet1 ratio of about 70 basis points on apra basis​

* Transaction and partnership do not include general insurance and comminsure brand will be retained

* Transaction is expected to result in an indicative after tax accounting loss on sale of about $300 million

* Commonwealth Bank is considering a range of strategic alternatives for Bocomm Life equity interest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.