Dec 13 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank Of Australia:

* COMMONWEALTH BANK FILES RESPONSE TO AUSTRAC CLAIMS

* ‍ADMIT ALLEGATIONS ON LATE SUBMISSION OF 53,506 THRESHOLD TRANSACTION REPORTS

* SAYS ‍AGREE CO DID NOT ADEQUATELY ADHERE TO RISK ASSESSMENT REQUIREMENTS FOR INTELLIGENT DEPOSIT MACHINES​

* AGREES CO DID NOT ADHERE TO ALL ITS TRANSACTION MONITORING REQUIREMENTS IN RELATION TO CERTAIN AFFECTED ACCOUNTS