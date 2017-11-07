BRIEF-Commonwealth Bank Of Australia says qtrly unaudited cash earnings about $2.65 bln

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank Of Australia:

* Unaudited statutory net profit of approximately $2.80 bln in quarter​

* Unaudited cash earnings of approximately $2.65 bln in quarter, up 6 pct​

* Group’s basel III common equity tier 1 APRA ratio ‍10.1 pct​ percent as at 30 Sept 2017

* “Group net interest margin was higher in quarter driven by asset repricing and reduced liquid asset balances”​

* In the quarter, group troublesome and impaired assets were lower at $6.1​ billion

* Qtrly loan impairment expenses down 20 pct​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: