Sept 19 (Reuters) - CommScope Holding Company Inc

* CommScope’s Olson to retire; company initiates CFO transition plan

* CommScope Holding Company Inc - ‍CommScope will retain a leading executive search firm to help identify company’s next chief financial officer​

* CommScope Holding Company Inc - ‍Mark Olson, executive vice president and chief financial officer, intends to retire from company, effective March 31, 2018​