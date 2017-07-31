FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 days ago
BRIEF-Community Bank System reports Q2 earnings per share $0.35
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 31, 2017 / 11:03 AM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Community Bank System reports Q2 earnings per share $0.35

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Community Bank System Inc

* Community Bank System reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.73

* Q2 earnings per share $0.35

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue rose 20.7 percent to $129.3 million

* Community Bank System Inc - Qtrly net interest income was $78.0 million, an increase of $9.7 million, or 14.2%, compared to Q2 of 2016

* Community Bank System - Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share on its common stock, compared to a $0.31 dividend declared in Q2 of 2016

* Community Bank System Inc - ‍Adoption of amended accounting guidance resulted in a $2.2 million reduction of income tax expense in Q1 of 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.