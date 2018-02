Jan 30 (Reuters) - Community Bankers Trust Corp:

* ORATION REPORTS RESULTS FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR 2017

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.03

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.12 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* COMMUNITY BANKERS TRUST - ‍NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $11.2 MILLION FOR QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 VERSUS $11.0 MILLION FOR QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2017​

* COMMUNITY BANKERS TRUST - ‍RECORDED $3.5 MILLION CHARGE RELATED TO RE-MEASUREMENT OF NET DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AS A RESULT OF RECENT TAX REFORM IN Q4​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: